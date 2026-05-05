Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ankara advocates for new format of ADB cooperation with upper-middle-income countries

    Finance
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:57
    Ankara advocates for new format of ADB cooperation with upper-middle-income countries

    Türkiye is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop a new approach to working with upper-middle-income countries, Kerem Donmez, Deputy Governor for Türkiye in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    He stated that such an approach should be flexible and take into account the specific circumstances of each country to achieve maximum impact.

    Kerem Donmez 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Türkiye
    Türkiyə ADB-nin gəliri orta səviyyədən yüksək ölkələrlə yeni əməkdaşlıq formatının lehinə çıxış edib
    Анкара выступила за новый формат сотрудничества АБР со странами выше среднего дохода

    Latest News

    11:56

    Azerbaijan in Europe's new energy architecture: From niche supplier to strategic element

    Energy
    11:53

    Azerbaijan and Syria mull media cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:48

    24-hour K1 route from Koroglu to run during WUF13

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Azerbaijan's share in ADB's portfolio in Central and West Asia region is 1%

    Finance
    11:46

    Costa: EU aims to strengthen ties with Armenia

    Region
    11:41

    Leah Gutierrez: Central and West Asian countries need to strengthen coordination along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    Digital transport map ready for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    11:23
    Video

    Meloni: Rome aims for long-term partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:08

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's liberated lands open new prospects for agricultural dev't

    AIC
    All News Feed