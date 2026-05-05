Ankara advocates for new format of ADB cooperation with upper-middle-income countries

Türkiye is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop a new approach to working with upper-middle-income countries, Kerem Donmez, Deputy Governor for Türkiye in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

He stated that such an approach should be flexible and take into account the specific circumstances of each country to achieve maximum impact.