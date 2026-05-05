Ankara advocates for new format of ADB cooperation with upper-middle-income countries
Finance
- 05 May, 2026
- 09:57
Türkiye is calling on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop a new approach to working with upper-middle-income countries, Kerem Donmez, Deputy Governor for Türkiye in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.
He stated that such an approach should be flexible and take into account the specific circumstances of each country to achieve maximum impact.
Latest News
11:56
Azerbaijan in Europe's new energy architecture: From niche supplier to strategic elementEnergy
11:53
Azerbaijan and Syria mull media cooperationForeign policy
11:48
24-hour K1 route from Koroglu to run during WUF13Infrastructure
11:47
Azerbaijan's share in ADB's portfolio in Central and West Asia region is 1%Finance
11:46
Costa: EU aims to strengthen ties with ArmeniaRegion
11:41
Leah Gutierrez: Central and West Asian countries need to strengthen coordination along Middle CorridorInfrastructure
11:38
Digital transport map ready for WUF13Infrastructure
11:23
Video
Meloni: Rome aims for long-term partnership with BakuForeign policy
11:08