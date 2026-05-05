Fire breaks out on multiple boats in southern Iran port
Region
- 05 May, 2026
- 10:04
Several boats have caught fire at Deyr Port in Iran's Bushehr province, according to a report by the Mehr news agency.
Initial information indicates that four boats were affected by the blaze. Firefighters have managed to almost fully extinguish the fire on one of the vessels, while efforts continue to control the remaining flames.
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