Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fire breaks out on multiple boats in southern Iran port

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 10:04
    Fire breaks out on multiple boats in southern Iran port

    Several boats have caught fire at Deyr Port in Iran's Bushehr province, according to a report by the Mehr news agency.

    Initial information indicates that four boats were affected by the blaze. Firefighters have managed to almost fully extinguish the fire on one of the vessels, while efforts continue to control the remaining flames.

    Iran boat
    İranın cənubunda bir neçə gəmi yanıb
    На юге Ирана загорелось несколько судов

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