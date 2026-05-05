ISNA: Tehran water crisis worse than previously estimated

A growing water crisis in Tehran is proving more severe than earlier assessments suggested, Report informs via ISNA.

The situation has been driven by rapid population growth, expanding construction, and ongoing urban development, all of which have created a significant imbalance between available water resources and consumption levels in the Iranian capital.

Officials warn that ensuring a sustainable water supply requires Tehran to receive at least 280 millimeters of annual rainfall. However, current precipitation levels remain insufficient to meet this threshold.

The report also highlighted the presence of approximately 36,000 illegal water subscribers in the city, further straining already limited resources.