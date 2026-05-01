Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

A group of Azerbaijani NGOs has addressed an open letter to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, António Costa, President of the European Council, the heads of state and governments participating in the 8th European Political Community Summit and the EU-Armenia Summit.

Report presents the letter:

"Dear Ms. von der Leyen,

Dear Mr. Costa,

Dear heads of state and governments participating in the 8th European Political Community Summit and the EU-Armenia Summit!

The South Caucasus is undergoing a great transformation following the Washington Summit last summer. Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving closer to lasting peace.

As Europe deepens its engagement with the South Caucasus, we, the undersigned representatives of Azerbaijani civil society and human rights organizations call on you to support peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia while also paying close attention to humanitarian problems such as missing persons and landmines faced by Azerbaijan.

Currently, nearly 4000 Azerbaijanis, including 71 children, 287 women and 319 elderly persons have been missing since the First Garabagh War. Strong evidence suggests that these people have been tortured and killed, which constitutes war crimes.

For over 30 years, Armenia has failed to provide information regarding the fate of these individuals and the location of mass graves. The pain and suffering of the families of these 4 thousand missing persons represents a humanitarian tragedy that remains largely ignored by the international community.

32 mass graves have been discovered since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories in 2020. The remains of 91 individuals from these mass graves have been identified and buried. The burial of these individuals has given their families long-awaited closure and relief.

Some Armenian field commanders have stated that they have information about the location of mass graves of Azerbaijanis killed during the First Garabagh War. We call on you, among others, to pressure Armenia to question these individuals and to share information on the locations of mass graves with Azerbaijan.

Another pressing humanitarian challenge is landmine contamination in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia's refusal to provide accurate and complete minefield maps has resulted in more than 400 deaths and injuries since the end of the Second Garabagh War in 2020. This "hidden war" slows reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan and prevents hundreds of thousands of former internally displaced persons from returning to their homes in safety and dignity.

In light of the above, we invite you to urge Armenia to release information on missing Azerbaijanis and provide accurate minefield maps of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The resolution of these issues can serve as a practical confidence-building measure by Armenia.

We would like to believe that during your upcoming visit to Armenia, you will demonstrate Europe's collective determination to addressing these humanitarian challenges that greatly affect Azerbaijan.

Signed by:

1. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

2. Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the "Garabagh Missing Families" Public Union

3. Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the "Center for the Promotion of Human Rights" Public Union

4. Novella Jafarova - Chairwoman of the Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights Society

5. Saadat Bananyarli - Chairwoman of the "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public Union

6. Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union

7. Rey Gasimov - Chairman of the "Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan" Public Union

8. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the "Constitution" Research Fund

9. Saltanat Gojamanli - Chairwoman of the "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public Union

10. Irada Rzazada - Chairwoman of the Public Union "For Social Well-being of Citizens"

11. Oghuz Mammadov - Chairman of "Zangi - Study of Historical Heritage" Public Union

12. Fuad Mammadov - Chairman of the "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association

13. Zaur Ibrahimli - Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

14. Khatira Valiyeva – Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

15. Elshad Eyvazov - Chairman of the Independent Journalists Public Union

16. Sevinc Alizade – Chairwoman of the "Victory" Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union

17. Umud Rahimoghlu - Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

18. Zaur Mammadov - Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

19. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the "Azerbaijani Journalists Network" Public Union

20. Haji Abdulla – Chairman of the "Zangezur" Societies Public Union

21. Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage

22. Lala Sardarli - "Support to the Protection and Promotion of Applied Art" Public Union

23. Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairwoman of the "Sonmez Mashal" Cultural Relations Public Union

24. Tunzala Abdullalimova – Chairwoman of the "For the Motherland - Support to Families of Martyrs" Public Union

25. Farida Mirishova- Chairwoman of the "Iz" Culture Development and Support Public Union

26. Jeyran Hasanova – Chairwoman of the "Support to Mothers of Martyrs" Public Union

27. Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

28. Keramet Ismayılov – Chairman of the Public Union for Economic and Social Development

29. Fikret Yusifov – President of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union

30. Agil Jamal – Chairman of the "Common Values" Public Union

31. Shalala Hasanova - Chairwoman of the "Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union

32. Varis Yolchiyev - Director of the Azerbaijan Literary Fund

33. Khatai Alasgarov - "Dada Alasgar Home" Public Union

34. Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the "Chapar – Center for the Study of National Heritage" Public Union

35. Jasarat Huseynzade - Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiatives