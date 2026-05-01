Released video recordings reveal interference by the network of former International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Luis Ocampo in the electoral processes in Armenia and attempts to influence normalization processes in the South Caucasus, reads a statement by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Report informs.

The center noted that in the current situation, European institutions have no right to remain silent.

"The publication of videos featuring Luis Ocampo and his son, Tomas, has added new resonance to this story. For several years, the former ICC prosecutor positioned himself as a neutral expert on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. However, footage published on April 30 by Minval Politika calls this into question. In one recording, Ocampo says their network's goal is to remove Nikol Pashinyan from power in Armenia. In another video, he claims that one of the former aides to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is already working with him in the European Parliament and is engaged in influencing European policy, including pressuring European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and attempting to overturn the EU energy agreement with Azerbaijan through the courts. These statements indicate political bias," the statement reads.

The AIR Center believes that Ocampo was involved in similar incidents before-his involvement in the Armenian-Azerbaijani agenda began long before the current events.

"In August 2023, he presented a document accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly committing genocide against Armenians in Karabakh. This material was actively disseminated by Armenian lobbying structures, but serious legal and methodological inconsistencies were later uncovered. Furthermore, during his time at the ICC, investigations by the European Investigative Collaborations and Der Spiegel pointed to violations in his activities, including managing offshore companies and receiving questionable payments," the statement noted.

The center emphasized that Ocampo's activities went beyond expert assessments: "According to several reports, a network financed by Armenian business circles from Russia, including Samvel Karapetyan, is lobbying in European institutions and collaborating with diaspora organizations in the US. These events are taking place against the backdrop of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, where the key issue remains the choice between continuing the peace agenda or revising it. As Tomas Ocampo stated, their network supports an alternative course."

The AIR Center added that the emerging materials indicate attempts by outsiders to influence internal processes in Armenia and support for forces interested in perpetuating the conflict.

"In this situation, European institutions are obliged to respond. If information about connections in the European Parliament is confirmed, the relevant EU bodies must conduct an investigation. Individual resolutions should also be reviewed if they are based on politicized assessments. International media and legal entities that previously disseminated Ocampo's statements without proper verification must also provide their assessment," the AIR Center emphasized.