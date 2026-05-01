Reps of diplomatic corps visit Karabakh University in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Karabakh University in Khankandi, Report informs.

The guests were introduced to the educational process and the conditions created for students and faculty.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The diplomatic corps arrived accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.