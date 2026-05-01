Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pinevich: Karabakh's infrastructure development noticeable immediately upon arrival

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 16:24
    Pinevich: Karabakh's infrastructure development noticeable immediately upon arrival

    Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich has expressed admiration for the large-scale transformations taking place in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, noting that the changes are becoming increasingly noticeable with each visit to the region.

    In a conversation with a Report correspondent in Khankandi, Pinevich emphasized that the results of active infrastructure development are already evident upon arrival in the region.

    "Arriving at the airport, we observe the construction of connecting highways and the development of energy projects, which lay the foundation for the implementation of new initiatives," he noted.

    The diplomat emphasized that the diplomatic corps' visit to Karabakh University was an important event, allowing them to appreciate its dynamic development.

    "We saw how the university is expanding its functionality, meeting the needs not only of Karabakh but of all of Azerbaijan," the diplomat said.

    He added that this experience is of particular interest to Belarus in the context of developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of education.

    The ambassador also noted that he was deeply impressed by the Memorial to the Victims of the Khojaly Genocide.

    "The Azerbaijani people carefully preserve their history and, despite its most difficult chapters, continue to look confidently to the future," he emphasized.

    Dmitry Pinevich Azerbaijan-Belarus Karabakh Khojaly Genocide Memorial Restoration works
    Pineviç: Qarabağda infrastrukturun inkişafı dərhal nəzərə çarpır
    Пиневич: Инфраструктурное развитие Карабаха замечаешь сразу по прибытии

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