Minister: Fuel would cost more in Armenia without supplyies from Azerbaijan
Energy
- 01 May, 2026
- 17:29
Fuel supply from Azerbaijan has made it possible to prevent gasoline price increases in Armenia, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan told an event dedicated to Labor Day, Report informs via local media.
"In most countries, gasoline prices have increased several times, while in Armenia they have increased by only a few percent. Let me explain very clearly and directly why this is the case. If it were not for Azerbaijan's gasoline and diesel fuel, our prices would be several hundred drams higher than they are now. We must maintain maximum diversification so that the impact of geopolitical factors is felt less," he said.
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