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    Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses energy projects with SOCAR and BP

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 21:13
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses energy projects with SOCAR and BP

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli.

    According to the Uzbek president's press service, cited by Report, Najaf and Cristofoli arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in a meeting of the Council of Investors in the fuel and energy sector.

    The meeting noted with satisfaction the successful cooperation between Uzbekistan and the two leading energy companies.

    "Further practical steps to develop hydrocarbon deposits on the Ustyurt Plateau were discussed. British company BP's participation in this large-scale project was highly appreciated. The importance of advancing new oil and gas projects, establishing long-term supplies, and developing a sales network for oil and petroleum products was emphasized," the statement said.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses energy projects with SOCAR and BP
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses energy projects with SOCAR and BP
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses energy projects with SOCAR and BP
    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Rovshan Najaf Giovanni Cristofoli
    Photo
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev SOCAR və BP rəsmiləri ilə energetika layihələrini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Шавкат Мирзиёев обсудил с SOCAR и BP проекты в энергетике
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