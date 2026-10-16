Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 16 October, 2026
- 20:20
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A video dedicated to the Patriotic War has been posted on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts
Video
Video
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