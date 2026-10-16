Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 20:20
    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts

    A video dedicated to the Patriotic War has been posted on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts

    Ilham Aliyev 44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War)
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Vətən müharibəsi ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик об Отечественной войне
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    MiniBoss

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