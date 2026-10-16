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Hurricane Trudy rapidly intensified on Friday, with wind speeds reaching 195 kph. It is forecast to approach Mexico's Pacific coast over the weekend, threatening coastal areas.

According to Reuters, cited by Report, Mexican authorities and the US National Hurricane Center have warned of the dangers posed by the approaching cyclone.

The hurricane is expected to pass near the coastlines of the states of Jalisco and Colima late on Saturday, continuing to gain strength.

The cyclone is not expected to make landfall but is forecast to pass approximately 60–65 km offshore. However, any shift in its trajectory toward the coast could worsen the storm's impact.

Mexico's civil protection agency has urged residents to prepare for the hurricane by reinforcing doors and windows and securing objects that could be swept away by strong winds.

According to Alex DaSilva, a meteorologist at US-based AccuWeather, Trudy could potentially strengthen into a Category 4 or even Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir–Simpson scale.