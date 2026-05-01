Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded

    Individual sports
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 17:15
    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded

    The awards ceremony for the winners of the final day of the President Cup 2026 international regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, has taken place, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani representatives completed the final day of the competition in Mingachevir with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

    Today, in the 200-meter double kayak competition for athletes born in 2008-2009, the duo of Tengiz Gagnidze and Giyas Ahmadov won gold, while Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobyansky won silver.

    The duo of Sanan Jafarzada and Tahir Movsumov won bronze in the 1,000-meter double kayak competition for athletes born in 2010-2011.

    The duo of Azer Ilyasov and Tunar Mammadzada also won bronze in the 1,500-meter double kayak competition among athletes born in 2008-2009.

    In total, Azerbaijan finished the international tournament with nine medals.

    More than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan took part in the competition, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded
    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded
    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded
    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded
    President Cup 2026: Winners of final day awarded

    President Cup 2026 regatta Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation awarding
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