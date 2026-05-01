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    Hajiyev shares new footage of diplomatic corps' visit to Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 19:34
    Hajiyev shares new footage of diplomatic corps' visit to Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared new footage of the diplomatic corps' visit to Khankandi, Report informs.

    The footage captures the moment when members of the diplomatic corps take a group photo in Victory Park in Khankandi.

    "A family photo with members of the diplomatic corps at Victory Park in Khankendi - a place of pride and memories," he wrote on X.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Karabakh Azerbaijan
    Video
    Hikmət Hacıyev diplomatik korpusun Xankəndiyə səfərindən yeni kadrlar paylaşıb
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    Гаджиев поделился новыми кадрами визита дипкорпуса в Ханкенди

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