Ahmed Metani: Problem of searching for missing persons during conflicts remains relevant

The search for those missing as a result of a conflict is a crucial issue.

According to a Report correspondent from Khankandi, Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmed Metani told journalists during a visit by diplomatic representatives to Karabakh.

"This is a very sensitive issue. It is painful for families who have lost their children, fathers, and mothers. It is crucial to find them," the ambassador said.

He noted that Palestine has also faced this problem.

"We are also still searching for bodies. International law, which requires respect for civilians and the return of these people, must apply here, of course," he said.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.