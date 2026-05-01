Ocampo footage exposes corruption influence in EU bodies - Opinion

The forms of corruption characteristic of international organizations under the umbrella of European Union institutions are lobbying and its transition into corruption, Milli Majlis (National Assembly) deputy Vugar Rahimzade said in a statement to Report.

According to him, the finances channeled by ethnic lobby groups and their affiliated commercial companies or groups to influence EU decision-making are particularly noteworthy. The next set of exposing footage involving former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Luis Moreno Ocampo, known for his support of corruption and separatism, and his son once again confirmed this reality.

He noted that there are enough dark and scandalous moments in the life path of the former prosecutor who has always displayed a biased position against Azerbaijan:

"The exposed footage of Luis Ocampo and his son Tomas sheds light on the political corruption rooted in European institutions. In the footage, the former prosecutor states that the main goal of the Armenian lobby is to overthrow Prime Minister Pashinyan in Armenia. The prosecutor indicates that in addition to calling the population to mass protests in Armenia through European structures, work is being carried out to exert political pressure on Armenia through their people in the European Parliament, and he draws attention to the fact that he has a person like J. Borrell in European institutions. These facts confirm that in many circles, lobby interests and personal gain have replaced the values of justice and humanism. The real reason behind the threats and pressures of the mentioned individuals against Azerbaijan is not fundamental human rights, but rather accumulating wealth by using their positions and established connections to negatively influence interstate relations and to exert influence on the European Union, its parliament, and other international organizations."

Vugar Rahimzada emphasized that the realities created by the historic Victory, the establishment of peace in the region, and the progress achieved in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia seriously disturb certain circles:

"Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Karabakh does not belong to Armenia and that this issue has been holding Armenians back from development has prompted those circles and the Armenian lobby to take action against Pashinyan. Those forces are attempting to take advantage of the elections to be held in the summer and to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs. Their goal is to create conflict in the region, disrupt the peace process, and thereby realize their own interests. For this purpose, they use corrupt individuals like Ocampo and Borrell. The exposed footage reveals the true faces of these individuals. People who were represented in the EU leadership, who served as prosecutors of the International Criminal Court, while talking about human rights, democracy, and laws, were in reality engaged in fraud and corruption."

According to the deputy, those forces forget that new realities have already emerged in the South Caucasus region:

"Azerbaijan demonstrated its strength to the entire world by liberating Karabakh from occupation, and in Armenia, they have finally understood, albeit belatedly, that the conflict would bring them nothing but harm. For this reason, the biased campaigns conducted by foreign anti-Azerbaijani circles are doomed to failure."