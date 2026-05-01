Hikmat Hajiyev: Construction work carried out during occupation is illegal under international law

Under international law, construction work carried out in occupied territories during the occupation period is illegal, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said.

Speaking to journalists, Report"s correspondent assigned to Khankandi informs, Hajiyev said some circles in Armenia have recently taken a wrong position and provocative steps regarding restoration and construction work in Khankandi and other cities.

"Restoration and construction work is being carried out in these territories. As part of this process, certain steps are being taken in line with urban planning regarding illegal buildings constructed during the occupation period. Under international law, construction work carried out by the occupying side in occupied territories during the occupation period, contrary to property rights, is considered illegal. Removing illegal facilities and aligning them with general urban planning and urban development plans is one of the necessary conditions," he said.