Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev concludes working visit to Azerbaijan
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- 15 October, 2026
- 20:37
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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has concluded his working visit to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a post on X that Mirziyoyev was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.
The president of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.
President Shavkat #Mirziyoyev has concluded his productive working visit to #Azerbaijan. At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was seen off by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and other officials. The President of #Uzbekistan departed for #Tashkent. https://t.co/cmmViOs9ZS— Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Press-service (@president_uz) October 15, 2026
Özbəkistan Prezidentinin Azərbaycana işgüzar səfəri başa çatıb
Президент Узбекистана завершил рабочий визит в Азербайджан
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