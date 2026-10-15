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    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

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    • 15 October, 2026
    • 20:37
    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has concluded his working visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a post on X that Mirziyoyev was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

    The president of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Shahin Mustafayev
    Özbəkistan Prezidentinin Azərbaycana işgüzar səfəri başa çatıb
    Президент Узбекистана завершил рабочий визит в Азербайджан
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