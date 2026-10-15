Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has concluded his working visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a post on X that Mirziyoyev was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

The president of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.