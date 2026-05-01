Hikmat Hajiyev calls European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan diplomatic disgrace

The European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan can be called a diplomatic disgrace, stated the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, told journalists Friday, Report informs.

He said it was regrettable that such a policy was being pursued by the European Parliament.

"The decisions adopted by the European Parliament have no significance whatsoever for the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has no obligations before this institution. The European Parliament does not even have a mandate to express its position on such matters."

In his opinion, this is creating an obstacle to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

"At a time when economic steps are being taken towards establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the adoption of such a decision just one day after the visit of Azerbaijan's deputy prime minister to Armenia is nothing but a diplomatic disgrace."

Hajiyev said that their actions can be assessed as destructive, provocative, and a step toward dragging the region back into war.