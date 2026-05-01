Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan appealed to Armenia over nearly 4,000 missing citizens

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 17:50
    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan appealed to Armenia over nearly 4,000 missing citizens

    The issue of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War remains unresolved, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said.

    Speaking to journalists, Report's correspondent assigned to Khankandi informs, Hajiyev said Azerbaijan has appealed to Armenia through various channels over the issue.

    "We have not been able to obtain information about nearly 4,000 of our citizens. This issue remains open, and we have appealed to the Armenian side through various channels. Most recently, when representatives of Armenian civil society were in Azerbaijan, we appealed to them on this matter so that they could provide Azerbaijan with information based on testimonies from various eyewitnesses," he said.

    Hajiyev also criticized the International Committee of the Red Cross, which he said should have carried out work on the issue.

    "Unfortunately, although the International Committee of the Red Cross was given special opportunities to operate on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in the liberated territories, for 30 years, the organization did not complete its real work and did not fully fulfill its mandate," he said.

    Hikmat Hajiyev missing people First Karabakh War
    Prezidentin köməkçisi: İtkin düşən 4 minə yaxın Azərbaycan vətəndaşı ilə bağlı Ermənistana müraciət etmişik
    Гаджиев: Баку направил множество обращений Еревану касательно судеб 4 тыс. пропавших граждан

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