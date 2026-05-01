Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the city of Shusha, Report informs.

The delegation learned about the city's history and the ongoing restoration work.

Furthermore, the foreign diplomats inspected the work of the state service center in Shusha.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.