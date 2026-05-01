The opinion of the diplomatic corps and the international community is that Azerbaijan has a very unique reconstruction and restoration model, and there is no such experience in any other region of the world, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, told journalists Friday, Report informs.

He recalled that Azerbaijan carries out these works at the expense of its own internal resources.

The presidential assistant noted that this is the 21st visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories:

"Since the liberation of the territories, such visits have been regularly organized on the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev. The purpose is for diplomats to get acquainted with the situation on the ground in the territories liberated from occupation. In the early period, diplomats saw how Armenians had devastated the territories during the occupation, while later they became acquainted with the transformation of these lands and the progress of restoration works. Therefore, the impressions of the diplomats participating in the visit are highly positive."