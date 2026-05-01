Presidential aide says Azerbaijan will continue steps to strengthen regional peace

Azerbaijan calls on representatives of Armenian NGOs to participate more actively in resolving issues related to clarifying the fates of persons who went missing during the First Karabakh War, stated Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, during his speech before members of the diplomatic corps at Karabakh University, Report informs.

"To this day, there is no information about the fate of approximately 4,000 citizens of Azerbaijan. During our recent contacts with representatives of Armenian civil society, I also called on NGOs and civil institutions to join these efforts to clarify the fates of people whose families have been waiting for news of their loved ones for more than 30 years," he said.

He noted that despite this, Azerbaijan will continue to ensure peace in the region, strengthen it, and achieve lasting peace.

"Proceeding from the principle of building peaceful relations with all countries of the region, we will reaffirm our commitment to regional responsibility, cooperation, and mutual engagement by working both bilaterally with Armenia and with other neighbors," he said.