Video footage reveals Luis Ocampo created fund in Russia for campaign against Azerbaijan

Minval Politika continues to publish video footage and audio recordings of Luis Ocampo, the former prosecutor of the UN International Criminal Court.

The video footage released yesterday reveals his involvement in political corruption, that opportunities arose to influence European Union decisions, and that he conducted a biased campaign against Azerbaijan.

Luis Ocampo was conducting a campaign against Baku, the footage reveals, in collusion with wealthy Armenians living in Russia, and a special fund has been established for this purpose.

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Domenek."

Interviewer: "Domenek?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes. I […] never remember last names, I am sorry."

Interviewer: "But this is somebody you hired?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Devesa."

Interviewer: "Devesa."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Devesa."

Interviewer: "Devesa. But you…"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "I received some money from Armenians."

Interviewer: "Uh-huh."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "So, at the beginning, the Armenians, I…"

Interviewer: "In the US?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "No, from an Armenian from Russia… They don't want any problems with Russia.

Anonymity is key for them."

Interviewer: "Okay. But are we talking about Russians living outside Russia? Or Russians in Russia?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "They travel abroad; they have interests everywhere, they don't necessarily have to be in Russia. Some of them, not all. But I would say this happens confidentially."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "At first, I did it pro bono. The first report was pro bono. Then I got support from one of the American foundations to support a case at the International Criminal Court. Then the social media campaign was also almost pro bono. And now a group of Russian Armenians is creating a foundation to finance a more sustainable campaign."

Interviewer: "So how long will your project last?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "I have no idea. Because now we have… a group of people funding this on the Armenian issue. And we have a commitment until May, […] but what I'm doing is…"

Interviewer: "Also a minority in Armenia?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "No, the group funding it…"

Interviewer: "[…] Yes, some wealthy Armenians… What exactly do they do?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Because they are Armenian. Because they are Armenian."

Interviewer: "Are they part of the government or NGOs? Are they people like me, or what?"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "No, no, no. You know what? They live in Russia."