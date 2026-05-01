Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Karabakh University Clinic in Khankandi.

According to a Report correspondent from Khankandi, the guests were able to learn about the healthcare technologies introduced by Azerbaijan in liberated Khankandi.

The delegation also learned about the training process for the medical university students studying there.

The clinic's general director, Samir Babayev, provided the guests with information about the university.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The diplomatic corps is accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.