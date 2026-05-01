The forum organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) in Baku on the role of youth in the postcolonial era has ended, Report informs.

The international youth forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" was held in Azerbaijan's capital on April 30 and May 1.

For the first time, the forum brought together young diplomats, researchers, international law experts, healthcare specialists, representatives of political parties and organizations advocating independence, leaders of youth associations, as well as university students representing countries under colonial rule.

About 80 young representatives from 34 countries took part in the event. Foreign students and researchers studying at Azerbaijani higher education institutions also joined the forum.

On the first day, participants familiarized themselves with the country, visited ADA University, ASAN Service centers, the DOST Agency and the Milli Majlis, where they met young leaders and MPs and exchanged views. A debate competition was also held with the participation of foreign representatives.

The second day of the forum opened with a flash mob prepared by young delegates. Participants were also shown a video message of support from the UN Youth Office.

As part of the program, participants made presentations on political and social issues and discussed current challenges.

An interactive session moderated by Professor Murat Özkale was later held, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence development on international relations and global security, as well as topics related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Following the forum, a decision was made to establish a platform for youth from Global South countries.