Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's monetary base reaches 23.3B manats

    Finance
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 16:14
    Azerbaijan's monetary base reaches 23.3B manats

    The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 23.31 billion manats ($13.7 billion) as of May 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), representing a 1.9% decrease compared to April 1, Report informs.

    However, the monetary base has increased by 3.75% since the beginning of the year and by 8.4% over the past 12 months.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) monetary base
    Azərbaycanda pul bazası apreldə 2 % azalıb
    Денежная база в Азербайджане в апреле сократилась на 2%

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