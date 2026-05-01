Azerbaijan's monetary base reaches 23.3B manats
Finance
- 01 May, 2026
- 16:14
The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 23.31 billion manats ($13.7 billion) as of May 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), representing a 1.9% decrease compared to April 1, Report informs.
However, the monetary base has increased by 3.75% since the beginning of the year and by 8.4% over the past 12 months.
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