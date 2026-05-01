Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    BP transferred 1BCM of associated gas to SOCAR in 1Q26

    Energy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:55
    BP transferred 1BCM of associated gas to SOCAR in 1Q26

    In the first quarter of 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) received 1 billion cubic meters of associated gas produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

    An average of 12 million cubic meters of associated gas from ACG was transferred to SOCAR daily, primarily through the Sangachal terminal and the Oil Rocks facility.

    From January to March 2025, SOCAR received 0.9 billion cubic meters of associated gas from the ACG block (an average of 11 million cubic meters per day).

    This represents an 11.1% increase in the first quarter of 2026.

    In 2025, BP transferred 2.7 billion cubic meters of associated gas from the ACG block to SOCAR (an 8% increase), with daily deliveries averaging 8 million cubic meters.

    Associated gas from the ACG block is transferred to SOCAR free of charge.

    BP Azerbaijan associated gas State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    BP I rübdə SOCAR-a 1 milyard kubmetr səmt qazı verib
    BP передала SOCAR в первом квартале 1 млрд кубометров попутного газа

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed