BP transferred 1BCM of associated gas to SOCAR in 1Q26

In the first quarter of 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) received 1 billion cubic meters of associated gas produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

An average of 12 million cubic meters of associated gas from ACG was transferred to SOCAR daily, primarily through the Sangachal terminal and the Oil Rocks facility.

From January to March 2025, SOCAR received 0.9 billion cubic meters of associated gas from the ACG block (an average of 11 million cubic meters per day).

This represents an 11.1% increase in the first quarter of 2026.

In 2025, BP transferred 2.7 billion cubic meters of associated gas from the ACG block to SOCAR (an 8% increase), with daily deliveries averaging 8 million cubic meters.

Associated gas from the ACG block is transferred to SOCAR free of charge.