Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bayramov and Araghchi discuss situation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 16:31
    Bayramov and Araghchi discuss situation in Middle East

    The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi, discussed the current situation in the Middle East over the phone, Report informs, citing the Iranian MFA.

    As noted, this morning, Araghchi also had phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart and the heads of foreign ministries of a number of Middle Eastern countries - Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

    According to the MFA, within the framework of these contacts, Araghchi informed his counterparts about Iran's latest positions and initiatives aimed at halting the US-Israeli military operations against his country.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    Bayramov və Əraqçi Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər - YENİLƏNİB
    Байрамов и Арагчи обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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