Hikmet Hajiyev says new status quo is emerging in Caucasus

A new status quo based on laws, legitimacy, and the norms and principles of international law is being formed in the Caucasus region, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said during his speech at Karabakh University, Report informs.

He noted that another historic moment took place this week in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan visited Armenia, where various items on the agenda at the governmental level of the two countries - Azerbaijan and Armenia - were discussed, including economic and trade relations, political dialogue, as well as delimitation and demarcation of borders - as is customary between neighboring countries," Hajiyev said.

He also added that the supply of goods to Armenia is becoming a new norm in relations between the two countries:

"This also contributes to strengthening Armenia's energy security and overall welfare. We are considering the possibility of importing several goods, and the business communities of the two countries are already operating jointly."

Hajiyev emphasized that the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a broader sense, especially considering the emergence of new hotspots of tension in the South Caucasus region, ensures the security of both countries.