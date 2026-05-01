Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hikmet Hajiyev says new status quo is emerging in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:48
    Hikmet Hajiyev says new status quo is emerging in Caucasus

    A new status quo based on laws, legitimacy, and the norms and principles of international law is being formed in the Caucasus region, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said during his speech at Karabakh University, Report informs.

    He noted that another historic moment took place this week in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    "The deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan visited Armenia, where various items on the agenda at the governmental level of the two countries - Azerbaijan and Armenia - were discussed, including economic and trade relations, political dialogue, as well as delimitation and demarcation of borders - as is customary between neighboring countries," Hajiyev said.

    He also added that the supply of goods to Armenia is becoming a new norm in relations between the two countries:

    "This also contributes to strengthening Armenia's energy security and overall welfare. We are considering the possibility of importing several goods, and the business communities of the two countries are already operating jointly."

    Hajiyev emphasized that the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a broader sense, especially considering the emergence of new hotspots of tension in the South Caucasus region, ensures the security of both countries.

    Hikmet Hajiyev Karabakh University Caucasus Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
    Prezidentin köməkçisi: Qafqaz regionunda yeni status-kvo formalaşır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: На Южном Кавказе формируется новый статус-кво

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed