Azerkhalcha: Azerbaijani carpets to be showcased at WUF13 in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijani carpets cannot compete in cost with similar products manufactured in countries such as India, Afghanistan, and Nepal, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, told Report.

He noted that the company he leads is focused on quality, not quantity: "We currently produce wool, wool-silk, and silk carpets, but avoid mass production. Our goal is to be represented in both local and international markets exclusively by high-quality, limited-edition products. We currently export carpets to various countries. Sales geography may vary depending on the season. At the end of last year, we had sales in Abu Dhabi; previously, we exported to Russia and European countries," he noted.

Mammadov added that local carpets will be showcased at WUF13, which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22: "A miniature version of our carpet festival will be held there. Guests arriving in Azerbaijan will be able to see our carpets. Furthermore, 20 of our weavers, representing various regions, will be weaving carpets there. In this regard, we have various programs."