Ten Pakistani influencers who visited Azerbaijan under the State Programme on the Great Return explored the country's cultural heritage, history and tourism potential.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, the visitors traveled to Baku, Ganja, Shusha and Khankandi, where they learned about Azerbaijan's tourism destinations and their distinctive features.

As part of the program, the influencers explored Baku's modern urban environment and Ganja's historical and cultural heritage. They were also briefed on the architectural landmarks, national and cultural values, and tourism potential of these cities.

During the trip, the participants were also informed about the historical and cultural significance of Karabakh and East Zangazur, as well as ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the region. In addition, they explored the region"s developing tourism infrastructure and the opportunities available to visitors.

The familiarization tour aims to raise awareness among Pakistani audiences of Azerbaijan's tourism potential and attract their interest not only in the capital but also in other cities and regions across the country.

The participants are expected to share posts about their trip on their digital platforms, introducing Azerbaijan's tourism destinations to a wider audience.