Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Mobile devices make up over 65% of Azerbaijan's electronics market in October

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 17:32
    Mobile devices make up over 65% of Azerbaijan's electronics market in October

    In October of this year, the share of mobile devices in Azerbaijan's electronic device market, which includes computers, mobile devices, and tablets, amounted to 65.87%, according to the latest report by the Statcounter agency, Report informs.

    This figure increased by 0.26 percentage points compared to September and by 17.97 percentage points compared to October 2025.

    The share of computers decreased by 0.27 percentage points over the month, and by 17.92 percentage points, or 35%, in an annual comparison, amounting to 33.71%.

    In October, the share of tablets stood at 0.41%. Over the month, this figure remained unchanged, while it decreased by 0.03 percentage points compared to October of last year.

    Statcounter Mobile devices
    Azərbaycanda kompüterlərin bazar payı oktyabrda 35 % azalıb
    В Азербайджане доля компьютеров на рынке устройств в октябре упала на 35%
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:41
    UK, EU mull deeper co-op, rejoining not on agenda
    Other countries
    17:32
    Mobile devices make up over 65% of Azerbaijan's electronics market in October
    ICT
    17:30
    Photo
    Pakistani influencers explore Azerbaijan's tourism potential
    Tourism
    17:07
    Women make up over 60% of science specialists in Azerbaijan
    Education and science
    17:06
    EU and UK to expand cooperation on countering hybrid threats
    Other countries
    16:57
    Aynur Sofiyeva: Women account for more than 48% of Azerbaijan's employed population
    Domestic policy
    16:43
    Appcharge registers for tax purposes in Azerbaijan
    Business
    16:34
    Nearly 140 illegal migrants rescued off Spain's Lanzarote island
    Other countries
    16:18
    Mirziyoyev outlines changes to Uzbekistan's labor migration system
    Other countries
    All News Feed