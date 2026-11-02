Mobile devices make up over 65% of Azerbaijan's electronics market in October
ICT
- 02 November, 2026
- 17:32
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In October of this year, the share of mobile devices in Azerbaijan's electronic device market, which includes computers, mobile devices, and tablets, amounted to 65.87%, according to the latest report by the Statcounter agency, Report informs.
This figure increased by 0.26 percentage points compared to September and by 17.97 percentage points compared to October 2025.
The share of computers decreased by 0.27 percentage points over the month, and by 17.92 percentage points, or 35%, in an annual comparison, amounting to 33.71%.
In October, the share of tablets stood at 0.41%. Over the month, this figure remained unchanged, while it decreased by 0.03 percentage points compared to October of last year.
Azərbaycanda kompüterlərin bazar payı oktyabrda 35 % azalıb
В Азербайджане доля компьютеров на рынке устройств в октябре упала на 35%
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