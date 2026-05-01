Indonesia to prepare roadmap for projects with Azerbaijan by 2027 - EXCLUSIVE

Indonesia plans to develop a roadmap for the implementation of all joint projects with Azerbaijan in 2027, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy told Report.

"Next year, we intend to continue implementing all agreements reached during ministerial meetings and formalize them in the form of a specific roadmap and a list of projects. The roadmap will be developed next year," he noted.

The ambassador emphasized the positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

He noted that several substantive meetings with government representatives have recently taken place.

"Our embassy has had many serious meetings with Azerbaijani ministers. The pace of negotiations promises good prospects for both economic and political cooperation," he said.

Berlian Helmy added that cooperation between the countries is developing actively and is already yielding concrete results.

"Cooperation is productive and constructive, and many of the agreements reached remain to be implemented in the future," the diplomat emphasized.