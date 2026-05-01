Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shah Deniz gas and condensate output in January-March remained at last year's level

    Energy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:49
    Shah Deniz gas and condensate output in January-March remained at last year's level

    BP-Azerbaijan produced 7 billion cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field in January-March 2026, which is in line with the same period last year, Report informs referring to a company statement.

    During the reporting period, approximately 1 million tons of condensate were also produced from the field, which is also in line with the same period last year.

    The field's current production capacity is approximately 74.2 million cubic meters per day, or approximately 27.1 billion cubic meters per year, the statement noted.

    The Shah Deniz consortium's field development expenses in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 19.4% compared to January-March 2025, reaching $1.121 billion.

    Operating expenses amounted to approximately $726 million (an increase of 8.1%), while capital expenses amounted to $336 million (an increase of 57.7%).

    The majority of these expenses were spent on Stage 2 of the field development.

    "In total, 23 wells have been drilled and completed for Shah Deniz 2 to date. These include five wells on the North flank, five wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and four wells on the East North flank," reads the statement.

    Shah Deniz BP Azerbaijan gas and condensate
    "Şahdəniz"də I rübdə qaz və kondensat hasilatı sabit qalıb
    Добыча газа и конденсата на Шахдениз в январе-марте осталась на прошлогоднем уровне

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