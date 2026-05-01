Hikmat Hajiyev shares video from Khojaly Genocide Memorial

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video of his visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial, Report informs.

"We are visiting Karabakh together with members of the diplomatic corps. Our trip began with a visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial. We cannot close our eyes to certain memories of the past. We paid our deepest respects to the cherished memory of the victims of Khojaly," he wrote on X.

We are visiting Karabakh together with members of the diplomatic corps. Our trip began with a visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial. We cannot close our eyes to certain memories of the past. We paid our deepest respects to the cherished memory of the victims of Khojaly. pic.twitter.com/16QWVyA4LF — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) May 1, 2026

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

The visit will last two days and cover the cities of Khankandi, Khojaly, Shusha, and the Lachin district.

During the trip, participants will be introduced to the progress of reconstruction and restoration work in the region, as well as to socio-economic infrastructure facilities.