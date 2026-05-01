Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ronen Krausz: Israel and Azerbaijan expanding economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:42
    Ronen Krausz: Israel and Azerbaijan expanding economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Israel are expanding economic cooperation, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz told Report.

    "Certainly, economic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are expanding. This includes the Tamar oil field and discussions about purchasing stakes in Israeli companies, such as IDE (Israeli Desalination Company). I am confident that even more areas of cooperation will emerge in the future," he said.

    Speaking about the development of tourism between our countries, the ambassador noted that tourist flow from Israel to Azerbaijan increased in 2025.

    "Almost 70,000 Israeli tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2025. Furthermore, many more people used Azerbaijan as a transit hub, flying from Baku to other destinations. I hope that we will continue to see large numbers of Israelis visiting Azerbaijan," he said.

    Israel Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz
    Ronen Kraus: İsrail və Azərbaycan iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
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