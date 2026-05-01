Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kazakhstan continues probe into AZAL crash near Aktau

    Region
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 09:31
    Kazakhstan continues probe into AZAL crash near Aktau

    Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry says it is continuing its investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near the city of Aktau, Report informs.

    According to the ministry, the investigative commission is working in line with international standards set out in Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. Authorities noted that the probe remains ongoing despite recent statements from the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

    The aircraft involved, an Embraer 190 registered as 4K-AZ65, crashed on December 25, 2024, while operating a flight from Baku to Grozny. Officials said the final report will be published on the ministry's website once the investigation is complete, detailing the causes, findings, and safety recommendations.

    There were 62 passengers and five crew members on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan when the plane crashed, killing 38 people, while 29 survived, including three children.

    Preliminary information suggests the aircraft may have encountered external physical and technical interference while flying over Russian airspace near Grozny.

    In April 2026, Azerbaijan and Russia reached an agreement addressing the aftermath of the tragedy, including compensation for the victims' families and those affected.

    AZAL plane crash Kazakhstan investigation
    Qazaxıstanın Nəqliyyat Nazirliyi AZAL-ın təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğraması ilə bağlı istintaqı davam etdirir
    Минтранс Казахстана продолжает расследование крушения самолета AZAL близ Актау

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