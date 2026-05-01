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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kazakhstan to introduce Golden Visa for investors, specialists

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    • 01 May, 2026
    • 09:50
    Kazakhstan to introduce Golden Visa for investors, specialists

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on migration policy reform aimed at attracting investors, IT specialists and skilled workers to the country.

    Report informs, citing Zakon.kz, that the document provides for a transition to an incentive-based migration model and the introduction of an Altyn Visa, or Golden Visa, for investors and specialists.

    The visa will be issued through an accelerated procedure and will provide broad access to public services, as well as a number of tax benefits.

    The decree also provides for the digitalization of migration procedures, simplified recognition of foreign diplomas, the creation of one-stop-shop services, and the development of English-language service zones in Astana and Almaty.

    In addition, new visa categories are being introduced for business investors, qualified specialists and participants in investment projects.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Golden Visa Kazakhstan
    Tokayev investorları və mütəxəssisləri cəlb etmək üçün miqrasiya siyasəti islahatını təsdiqləyib
    Токаев утвердил реформу миграционной политики для привлечения инвесторов и специалистов

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