Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azeri Light oil price dips slightly in global markets

    Energy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 10:13
    Azeri Light oil price dips slightly in global markets

    The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell by $0.06, or 0.05%, to $122.26 per barrel on the global market, according to a source in the oil sector, Report informs.

    Following trading results, the price of June futures for Brent crude oil stood at $122.86 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, at Türkiye's Ceyhan Port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $0.04, or 0.04%, reaching $118.98 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while its highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

    In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field block. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake in the project.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

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