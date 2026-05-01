Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.05.2026)
Finance
- 01 May, 2026
- 09:57
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
111.24
|
- 14.42
|
50.39
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
105.30
|
- 4.55
|
47.88
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,630.80
|
65.90
|
289.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,652.14
|
790.33
|
1 588.85
|
S&P 500
|
7,209.01
|
73.06
|
363.51
|
Nasdaq
|
24,892.31
|
219.07
|
1 650.32
|
Nikkei
|
59,669.21
|
533.79
|
9 329.73
|
Dax
|
24,292.38
|
337.82
|
- 198.03
|
FTSE 100
|
10,378.82
|
165.71
|
447.44
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,114.84
|
42.71
|
- 34.66
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,112.80
|
6.52
|
143.96
|
Bist 100
|
14,442.56
|
131.37
|
3 181.04
|
RTS
|
1,119.49
|
8.92
|
5.36
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1727
|
0.0068
|
- 0.0018
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3598
|
0.0131
|
0.0125
|
JPY/USD
|
157.2300
|
- 3.2200
|
0.7800
|
RUB/USD
|
75.0224
|
0.0050
|
- 3.7276
|
TRY/USD
|
45.1459
|
- 0.0380
|
2.1897
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8289
|
- 0.0112
|
- 0.1601
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