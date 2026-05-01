Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.05.2026)

Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it' Other countries

Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system Foreign policy

Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit Foreign policy

Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government Other countries

Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week Other countries

AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power Foreign policy

Photo Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list Foreign policy

Photo Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan Karabakh