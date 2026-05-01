Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 09:57
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.05.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    111.24

    - 14.42

    50.39

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    105.30

    - 4.55

    47.88

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,630.80

    65.90

    289.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,652.14

    790.33

    1 588.85

    S&P 500

    7,209.01

    73.06

    363.51

    Nasdaq

    24,892.31

    219.07

    1 650.32

    Nikkei

    59,669.21

    533.79

    9 329.73

    Dax

    24,292.38

    337.82

    - 198.03

    FTSE 100

    10,378.82

    165.71

    447.44

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,114.84

    42.71

    - 34.66

    Shanghai Composite

    4,112.80

    6.52

    143.96

    Bist 100

    14,442.56

    131.37

    3 181.04

    RTS

    1,119.49

    8.92

    5.36

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1727

    0.0068

    - 0.0018

    USD/GBP

    1.3598

    0.0131

    0.0125

    JPY/USD

    157.2300

    - 3.2200

    0.7800

    RUB/USD

    75.0224

    0.0050

    - 3.7276

    TRY/USD

    45.1459

    - 0.0380

    2.1897

    CNY/USD

    6.8289

    - 0.0112

    - 0.1601
    Key indicators stockmarket
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (01.05.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (01.05.2026)

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