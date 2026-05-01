Azerbaijan finishes President Cup 2026 international regatta with nine medals

The Azerbaijan team finished the President Cup 2026 international regatta dedicated to the 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with nine medals, Report informs.

On the final day of the competition held in Mingachevir, the national team won four more medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze).

Today, in the double kayak, the pair of Tengiz Gagnidze - Giyas Ahmadov (athletes born in 2008-2009) won the gold award in the 200-meter race. The pair of Niyaz Malikov - Ivan Vorobyanski (athletes born in 2008-2009) won the silver medal.

In the double kayak 1000-meter race (2010-2011), the duo of Sanan Jafarzada - Tahir Movsumov won the bronze award. In rowing, in the double boat 1500-meter race (athletes born in 2008-2009), the tandem of Azar Ilyasov - Tunar Mammadzade also finished third.

The previous day, among Azerbaijan's representatives, Azar Ilyasov won a gold medal in rowing in the single boat 1500-meter race (athletes born in 2008-2009). Alimurad Hajizada finished second in the single kayak 500-meter race.

The pair of Mustafa Valizada - Elmir Tarverdiyev won a bronze medal in the double kayak (athletes born in 2010-2011) 500-meter race. Also, the pair of Niyaz Malikov - Ivan Vorobyanski finished third in the double kayak 1000-meter race (athletes born in 2008-2009).

Earlier, Alimurad Hajizada had won a silver medal in the single kayak 200-meter competition.

Over 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, as well as Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan participated in the tournament organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.