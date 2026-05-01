Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Nine Senses From Roots to Growth festival to be held in Baku

    Culture
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:28
    Nine Senses From Roots to Growth festival to be held in Baku

    The third international festival, Nine Senses Fest 2026, will be held in Baku June 12-14, under the theme "From Roots to Growth," the Nine Senses Art Center told Report.

    The festival, supported by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, President of the Azerbaijan Yoga Federation, and founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, will bring together 1,500 participants and 80 experts.

    The organizers are the Nine Senses Art Center and ANSA (Azerbaijan New Skills Academy).

    The festival will also feature Sufism Day, where guests will be able to learn authentic practices from Rashid Mevlevi.

    The evening program includes concerts by renowned Azerbaijani artists such as Chingiz Mustafayev and Marat Nigmatulin.

    The Nine Senses Fest fair will be open especially for guests: a space for select brands in the fashion, wellness, beauty, and handmade categories in Azerbaijan.

    Tickets are available at ninesenses.az.

    Nine Senses From Roots to Growth festival to be held in Baku
    Nine Senses From Roots to Growth festival to be held in Baku
    Nine Senses From Roots to Growth festival to be held in Baku
    Nine Senses Azerbaijan Leyla Aliyeva
    Photo
    Bakıda keçiriləcək "Nine Senses Fest 2026"nın biletləri satışa çıxarılıb
    Photo
    В Баку пройдет фестиваль Nine Senses "От Корней к Росту"

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