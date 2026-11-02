Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Dakar 2026: Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talibov wins gold medal

    Individual sports
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 07:43
    Dakar 2026: Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talibov wins gold medal

    Azerbaijan's team has won its first gold medal at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

    According to Report, the achievement came from Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talibov.

    Competing in the 55 kg weight category, Talibov defeated Croatia's Jona Zvorc in the final to secure Azerbaijan's first gold medal at Dakar 2026.

    Talibov began his campaign in the quarterfinals, where he eliminated Ibrahim Moussa of the Central African Republic and Saudi Arabia's Muratz Hebah in his first two bouts.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 13 athletes across 8 sports disciplines at the Olympic event, which will run until November 13.

    "Dakar-2026": Azərbaycan cüdoçusu İbrahim Talıbov qızıl medal qazanıb
    "Дакар-2026": Азербайджанский дзюдоист Ибрагим Талыбов взял золотую медаль
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