Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tsokayev claims bronze at World Championships

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Azerbaijan's national wrestling team won another medal on the final day of the World Championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

According to Report, Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) finished his debut World Championships with a bronze medal.

He climbed onto the third step of the podium after defeating Iran's World Championships medalist Amirhossein Firouzpourbandpei 6-0.

In addition, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) lost 2-6 to Russia's Abubakar Mutaliev in the bronze-medal match.

Turan Bayramov (74 kg) won his repechage bouts to advance to the bronze-medal contest.

The wrestler first defeated Kosovo's Egzon Honi 7-0 and then overcame Tajikistan's Viktor Rassadin on criteria after a 2-2 draw. However, he was unable to overcome Japan's Yoshinosuke Aoyagi in the bronze-medal match, losing 0-11.

Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) lost 0-3 to Belarusian Olympic medalist and European champion Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov in the bout for third place.