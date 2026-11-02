Nine killed in plane crash in US

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Nine people were killed after a Learjet business jet crashed in the city of Greenacres, Florida, United States, Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation, said in a post on X, Report informs.

According to him, the aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas. All nine people on board were killed.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), together with the Department of Transportation, is investigating the cause of the crash.

There is still no information on whether anyone on the ground was killed or injured in the incident.