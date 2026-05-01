Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UN to be represented by around 20 high-level reps at WUF13 in Baku

    Karabakh
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 15:16
    UN to be represented by around 20 high-level reps at WUF13 in Baku

    The UN will send approximately 20 high-level representatives to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, UN Representative Igor Garafulic told journalists during the visit, Report informs.

    "Starting next week, high-level representatives of the organization will arrive in Azerbaijan as part of WUF13. Among them is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, along with approximately 20 high-level representatives of the organization," Garafulic said.

    Igor Garafulic Amina Mohammed World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Bakıda WUF13-də BMT-ni 20-yə yaxın yüksəkvəzifəli nümayəndə təmsil edəcək
    ООН на WUF13 в Баку представят около 20 высокопоставленных представителей

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