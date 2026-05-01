UN to be represented by around 20 high-level reps at WUF13 in Baku
Karabakh
- 01 May, 2026
- 15:16
The UN will send approximately 20 high-level representatives to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, UN Representative Igor Garafulic told journalists during the visit, Report informs.
"Starting next week, high-level representatives of the organization will arrive in Azerbaijan as part of WUF13. Among them is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, along with approximately 20 high-level representatives of the organization," Garafulic said.
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