A pilot project to localize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The project's first meeting was held with representatives of government agencies, the private sector, and civil society institutions.

The event was attended by Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President in the Shusha District, and Huseyn Huseynov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, who spoke about the importance of localizing the SDGs, the role of government agencies in this area, and key priorities for the coming period.

The discussions addressed the SDG localization process, international experience in this area, the socioeconomic implications of implementation at the city level, and the role of the state, the private sector, and civil society in this process.

Furthermore, a meeting was held at Karabakh University in Khankandi with the participation of academic staff and students.

University Rector Shahin Bayramov and Huseyn Huseynov shared their views on the role of the SDGs in scientific research and the contribution of academia to the localization process.

Shusha and Nakhchivan have been identified as pilot territories, where the phased implementation and integration of SDGs at the local level is planned in the coming years.