Thanks to regular visits by the diplomatic corps to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Azerbaijan offers the diplomatic community the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of its history and the country's desire for peace, UN Resident Coordinator ad interim Igor Garafulic told journalists during his visit, Report informs.

"This is my first trip [to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan – ed.], and I am very impressed and grateful for this opportunity. I think you are giving all of us, the entire diplomatic community, a good opportunity to learn about your history, learn about all the suffering, and understand why you strive for peace. This has been a very positive experience for all my colleagues," he noted.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps are accompanied on the trip by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.