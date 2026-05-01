UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave
Other countries
- 01 May, 2026
- 10:03
The United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, citing regional developments, the Emirati foreign ministry said, Report informs via Reuters.
The ministry also urged Emiratis currently in those countries to leave immediately.
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