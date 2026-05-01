Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave

    Other countries
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 10:03
    UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave

    The United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, citing regional developments, the Emirati foreign ministry said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ministry also urged Emiratis currently in those countries to leave immediately.

    travel ban UAE Iran Iraq Lebanon
    BƏƏ vətəndaşlarına İran, İraq və Livana səyahətləri qadağan edib
    ОАЭ запретили гражданам поездки в Иран, Ирак и Ливан

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