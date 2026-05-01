President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe
Individual sports
- 01 May, 2026
- 00:00
"Every time our flag is raised at international competitions, the entire Azerbaijani people experience a sense of pride and joy," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media account X.
"Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe," the head of state added.
Hər dəfə beynəlxalq yarışlarda bizim bayrağımız qaldırılanda bütün Azərbaycan xalqı qürur hissi keçirir, sevinir.— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) April 30, 2026
Azərbaycan güləşçiləri bir daha göstərdilər ki, onlar Avropada birincidirlər. pic.twitter.com/PwggLoD8dk
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