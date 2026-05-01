Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe

    Individual sports
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 00:00
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe

    "Every time our flag is raised at international competitions, the entire Azerbaijani people experience a sense of pride and joy," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media account X.

    "Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijani athletes Azerbaijani wrestler
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